PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses sorrow over demise of Fakhruddin G Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Justice (R) Fakhruddin G. Ibrahim who passed away in Karachi.

In a condolence message, he said the services rendered by late Fakhruddin G.

Ibrahim would always be remembered by the countrymen, said a press release issued by party secretariat.

He expressed sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.