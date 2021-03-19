PPP chief condemns attack on Muhammad Safdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the attack on PML-N leader Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar in the premises of Peshawar High Court and termed it a filthy trend, which had to be discouraged at all levels.

In a statement issued here, he said that such unfortunate incidents indicated degeneration in the society and could extend to other tiers of our society.

If steps were not taken collectively to discourage and stop such acts, ultimately no one would be safe from such attacks in the future, he said.

"Such attacks show that as nation we are growing increasingly intolerant and political opposition has been turned into personal enmity," he added.