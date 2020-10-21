PPP chief condemns blast in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday strongly condemn and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in a blast in Karachi.

According to a statement issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto directed the authorities concerned to submit details about the nature and situation of the blast.

He also directed to government of Sindh to provide best medical facilities to the injured, vowing to protect the lives and property of the citizens at any cost.

The PPP chairman was told that police were investigating the nature of the blast.

Bilawal Bhutto also sympathized with the families who lost their loved ones in the incident.