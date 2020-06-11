UrduPoint.com
PPP Chief Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces In North Waziristan

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the vehicle of security forces in North Wazirsitan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the vehicle of security forces in North Wazirsitan.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said that extremism and terrorism were the worst enemies of society and entire nation and its institutions have to fight unitedly to defeat these monsters.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the soldiers in the attack and sympathized with the members of his families.

