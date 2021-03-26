UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Chief Condole Death Of Johar Majeed,Sohail Nasir

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

PPP chief condole death of Johar Majeed,Sohail Nasir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalists Sohail Abdul Nasir and Johar Majeed due to Covid-19.

In a condolence message issue here by the party secretariat, they eulogized the services of both the late journalists in the field of journalism.

They prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Nasir Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

43 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.