PPP chief condole death of Johar Majeed,Sohail Nasir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalists Sohail Abdul Nasir and Johar Majeed due to Covid-19.

In a condolence message issue here by the party secretariat, they eulogized the services of both the late journalists in the field of journalism.

They prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.