PPP Chief Condoles Death Of Hasil Bizenjo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

PPP chief condoles death of Hasil Bizenjo

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, chief of National Party and described this as a great loss to the country, democratic forces and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, chief of National Party and described this as a great loss to the country, democratic forces and Balochistan.

In a condolence message, he said that Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo remained in the forefront in the struggle for supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy adding that he was a strong voice against injustices to Balochistan and his sacrifices would be remembered by the political and democratic workers like his father Mir Ghous Bux Bizenjo.

PPP Chairman eulogized the services of late Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo for upholding the Constitution, restoration and strengthening of democracy and respect and protection for human rights.

He said the death of Mir Hasil Bizenjo is not only the loss of Balochistan but for entire Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

