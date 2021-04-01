UrduPoint.com
PPP Chief Condoles Death Of Iftikhar Abbasi

Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:50 PM

PPP chief condoles death of Iftikhar Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of a party leader from Tehsil Murree Iftikhar Ahmad Abbasi.

In a condolence message issued here by the party secretariat, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the members of the family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

