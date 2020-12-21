PPP chief condoles death of Kalsoom Parveen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

In a condolence message, he saluted the political struggle of late Kalsoom Parveen for democracy and democratic rights throughout her life.

He termed death of the Senator as a big loss of the democratic forces of the country.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.