PPP Chief Condoles Death Of Mir Sarfraz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Balochistan Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki.
In a condolence message issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that the service of Mir Sarfraz for the people of Balochistan will always be remembered.
The PPP chief expressed his sympathies for the bereaved family and also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
