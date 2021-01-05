UrduPoint.com
PPP Chief Condoles Death Of Najmi Saleem's Husband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 04:10 PM

PPP chief condoles death of Najmi Saleem's husband

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of husband of former Member Provincial Assembly, Punjab Najmi Saleem.

In a condolence message to Najmi Saleem, Bilawal Bhutto condoled with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

PPP leaders Rehman Malik, Nayyar Bokhari, Nafisa Shah and Farhatullah Babar also condoned with the bereaved family.

