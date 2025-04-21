PPP Chief Condoles Death Of Pope Francis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, terming it a tremendous loss for the global community, interfaith harmony and humanity at large.
According to a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said that Pope Francis was a beacon of compassion, humility, and peace.
He said that the Pope’s unwavering commitment to uplifting the poor, advocating for the rights of refugees, and fostering bridges between diverse religions and cultures earned him global admiration and respect — far beyond the Catholic world.
Bhutto Zardari extended heartfelt condolences to the Christian community in Pakistan, the Vatican, and followers of Pope Francis across the globe, adding that the Christian world has lost a spiritual leader whose voice stood for love, unity, and moral courage in an increasingly divided world.
He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for all those mourning this irreparable loss.
