PPP chief condoles death Sikandar Hayat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior leader of PPP Attock Chapter, Sardar Sikandar Hayat.

In his condolence message, Bilawal Bhutto shared his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family, stating that he stands with them in this moment of grief.

"Sardar Sikandar Hayat's services to the party will always be remembered," said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, acknowledging the significant contributions made by the late leader.

He added, "I pray that Allah Almighty grants the deceased the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and gives patience and strength to the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss."