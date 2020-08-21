UrduPoint.com
PPP Chief Condoles Farrukh Qureshi's Demise

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:20 PM

PPP chief condoles Farrukh Qureshi's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of a party leader Farrukh Qureshi.

In a condolence message, Bilawal Bhutto said Qureshi was an ideological worker of the party and he remained served the party with dedication.

The party chairman prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

