PPP Chief Condoles Mushtaq Awan's Death

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday condoled the sad demise of senior party leader and former Federal minister Malik Mushtaq Awan.

In a condolence message, Bilawal Bhutto said he was saddened over the death of Mushtaq Awan.

The party chairman said services rendered by late Mushtaq Awan for PPP and democracy of the country would always be remembered. He said Mushtaq Awan was a brave and dignified person and contributed a lot for the party.

Bilawal Bhutto prayed to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, Secretary General PPP, Syed Nayyer Bokhari also expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of Malik Mushtaq Awan.

More Stories From Pakistan

