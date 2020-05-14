UrduPoint.com
PPP Chief Condoles With Najeeb Ur Rehman

Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:49 PM

PPP chief condoles with Najeeb ur Rehman

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of daughter of party leader Najeeb ur Rehman Arshid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of daughter of party leader Najeeb ur Rehman Arshid.

In a condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family to bear the irreparable loss.

