PPP Chief Condoles With Qurban Baloch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of father of a senior journalist Qurban Baloch.

In a condolence message to Qurban Baloch, he condoled with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

PPP leaders Rehman Malik, Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Dr Nafisa Shah and Farhatullah Babar also condoned with the bereaved family.

