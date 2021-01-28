Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condoled with former member provincial Punjab Assembly Rai Shahjahan Kharal on the death of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condoled with former member provincial Punjab Assembly Rai Shahjahan Kharal on the death of his mother.

In a condolence message here issued by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Rai Shahjahan.

He also condoled with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.