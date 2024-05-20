PPP chief congrats Qasim Gilani on winning by-polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday congratulated Ali Qasim Gilani on his historic victory in the NA-148 by-elections.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he attributed Ali Qasim Gilani's success to the dedicated efforts of the party workers in Multan.

"The victory in NA-148 reflects the people's unwavering faith in the Pakistan Peoples Party," he stated.

He expressed hope that Ali Qasim Gilani will be a strong representative for the people of Multan in the National Assembly.

"I extend my congratulations to the people of Multan, including Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and his family, on Ali Qasim Gilani's success," he added.