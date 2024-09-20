Open Menu

PPP Chief Eulogizes Murtaza Bhutto On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto on his 28th martyrdom anniversary while calling him a principled leader who never compromised on his values and political ideology.

In his message, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated the courage and determination with which Mir Murtaza Bhutto lived his life, stating, "Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto's sacrifice for democracy and his steadfast stance against oppression remains an inspiration for Pakistanis today."

He emphasized that Mir Murtaza Bhutto's martyrdom served as a reminder of the great sacrifices rendered by the Bhutto family for the masses.

"The blood of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, along with the sacrifices of our family, is forever etched in the history of the nation’s democratic struggle," Bilawal Bhutto said.

The PPPP Chairman also urged the nation to preserve this legacy and work tirelessly for development and prosperity of the country. He highlighted the need for a Pakistan where justice, equality, and the rights of the people were protected.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the party workers to keep the memory of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto alive by intensifying their efforts in the struggle. "We must accelerate our efforts towards achieving a progressive, democratic, and inclusive Pakistan," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the legacy of Shaheed Murtaza Bhutto continues to guide them in their ongoing fight against injustice and oppression.

