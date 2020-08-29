UrduPoint.com
PPP Chief Expresses Concern Over Situation In GB Due To Floods, Landsliding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday expressed grave concern over the situation in Gilgit Baltistan where Karakorum Highway had been blocked near Tatta Pani and Lal Pari areas in Diamer district due to flash floods and landslides.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said that following heavy torrential rain, which had destroying standing crops and orchids in the region.

He said that media reports from Gilgit-Baltistan were scarce possibly due to intermittent communication breakdowns and urged the Federal government to activate NDMA and other rescue and rehabilitation departments to safeguard the people and infrastructure in the region.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that a tunnel built on Karakorum Highway for protecting the commuters had developed cracks and might collapse if immediate steps were not taken to repair it.

He said that floods and ensuing land-sliding had reportedly resulted in deaths of people, including a tourist in Chilas and other areas of Gilgit-Baltistan while standing crops and orchids had also been washed away in Diamir and other districts.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the federal government as well as the government in Gilgit-Baltistan to utilize all the available resources to help out the citizens.

He also instructed the PPP leaders and workers in Gilgit-Baltistan to extend all possible support to the victims of torrential rains, floods and land-sliding in every district of GB.

