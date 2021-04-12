PPP chief expresses deep grief over death of IA Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of human rights activist Ibn Abdul Rehman (IA Rehman).

In a condolence message here by the party secretariat, he said that AI Rehman services in the field journalism and human rights would always be remembered.

Bilawal Bhutto prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed heartfelt condolence on the demise of IA Rehman and paid rich tributes to the services of late human right activist.

Rehman was a columnist for the daily�Dawn�and was actively involved with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

He was born on September 1930 in Haryana, British India which is now part of India.

IA Rehman was a distinguished Lahore-based journalist and was involved with journalism for more than 65 years.� During his career, he had served as the editor-in-chief of the Pakistan Times from 1988-1990. During the East Pakistan crisis, he was working as the managing editor of urdu daily�Azad.�He spent the Ziaul Haq period (1978�88) as the executive editor of weekly�Viewpoint.�Apart from publishing hundreds of articles and papers, he had authored three books:�Jinnah as a Parliamentarian�(co-editor),�Arts and Crafts of Pakistan, and�Pakistan under Siege, a collection of his own columns.�IA Rehman worked as Director of HRCP for two decades and was also the group's Secretary General till 31 December, 2016.