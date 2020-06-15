UrduPoint.com
PPP Chief Expresses Grief Over Death Of Mian Abdul Islam

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the party Senior Vice President, City Faisalabad Mian Abdul islam Bari.

In a condolence message here issued by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that his heart went out to the bereaved family members in this hour of grief.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

