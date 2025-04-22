PPP Chief Expresses Grief Over Tragic Road Accident Near Thana Bola Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic road accident near Thana Bola Khan in district Jamshoro, which claimed the lives of several laborers from the minority community of district Badin.
In a statement, Bilawal said the loss of precious lives in the accident is deeply distressing and a great tragedy for the affected families.
“I stand in solidarity with the families who have lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking incident,” he said.
The PPP Chairman instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident.
He also directed PPP lawmakers, local government representatives and party officials from district Badin to extend full support to the grieving families and provide all necessary assistance during this difficult time.
Recent Stories
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP chief expresses grief over tragic road accident near Thana Bola Khan3 minutes ago
-
Solid measures being taken for peoples’ welfare: DC3 minutes ago
-
SC to hear petitions regarding transfer of judges on Thursday13 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness awareness walk held in South Waziristan Lower13 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to its heroes on Ghazi Week13 minutes ago
-
AC raids markets, nabs overcharging shopkeepers23 minutes ago
-
Bilawal lauds security forces for eliminating terrorists in Punjab, KP23 minutes ago
-
Interior minister praises KP police for foiling terrorist attack in Bannu23 minutes ago
-
One held with narcotics23 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister pays tribute to two martyred police officers in Taunsa33 minutes ago
-
Earth’s protection shared responsibility: Gilani33 minutes ago
-
Sibi-Harnai train service restored33 minutes ago