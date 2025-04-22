Open Menu

PPP Chief Expresses Grief Over Tragic Road Accident Near Thana Bola Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic road accident near Thana Bola Khan in district Jamshoro, which claimed the lives of several laborers from the minority community of district Badin.

In a statement, Bilawal said the loss of precious lives in the accident is deeply distressing and a great tragedy for the affected families.

“I stand in solidarity with the families who have lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking incident,” he said.

The PPP Chairman instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident.

He also directed PPP lawmakers, local government representatives and party officials from district Badin to extend full support to the grieving families and provide all necessary assistance during this difficult time.

