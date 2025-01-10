PPP Chief Felicitates Asif On His Victory In SAARC Snooker Championship
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif on his victory in the SAARC Snooker Championship.
In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he praised Muhammad Asif’s outstanding performance, saying, “Muhammad Asif’s triumph in the SAARC Snooker Championship is a proud moment for Pakistan.
His skill, determination, and dedication have brought glory to the nation and inspired countless young athletes.”
“The entire nation celebrates this remarkable achievement and stands with him in his journey to bring more honors to Pakistan,” he added.
