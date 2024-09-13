PPP chief felicitates Makhdoom Tahir on his victory in by-polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Makhdoom Tahir Rashiduddin on his resounding victory in the NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan by-election.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he expressed his delight over the victory and praised the people of Rahim Yar Khan for placing their trust in the leadership of the PPP.

He also thanked the PPP workers, local leadership, and supporters for their tireless efforts in securing this success.

“This victory reflects the people’s confidence in the PPP’s vision for a progressive, inclusive, and democratic Pakistan,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Makhdoom Tahir Rashiduddin’s win was not just a triumph for the party but also for the people of Rahim Yar Khan, who have chosen progress over regression and development over hollow promises.

“This mandate reminds us of our responsibility to serve the people with honesty, integrity, and transparency,” he added.

He also emphasized the party’s commitment to addressing the needs of the people, ensuring good governance, and upholding the principles of democracy.

Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed the PPP’s resolve to continue its struggle for a more prosperous and united Pakistan, where every citizen has access to justice, opportunity, and dignity.