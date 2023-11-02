Open Menu

PPP Chief Felicitates Newly Elected PBA Office Bearers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday extended congratulations to all newly elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) on their success.

He felicitated the newly elected PBA President Shakeel Masood, General Secretary Mian Amir Mehmood, Senior Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rehman, Vice Chairman Ahmed Zuberi, Joint Secretary Athar Qazi and Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Morai and expressed best wishes, said a press release issued here.

“I hope the newly elected office-bearers of PBA will play their full role in promoting freedom of expression and freedom of press in the country,” he said, adding that PPP would stand by the side of PBA, as always, for the progress of the media sector and solutions to the problems faced by it.

