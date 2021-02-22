PPP chief felicitates party candidate on winning Tharparkar by-polls

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday felicitated Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jillani on winning NA-221 Tharparkar by-polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday felicitated Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jillani on winning NA-221 Tharparkar by-polls.

The PPP chief, in a message, thanked the voters for reposing confidence in PPP, and directed the newly elected representative to serve the people of his constituency.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari also congratulated Pir Ameer Jillani on his victory.