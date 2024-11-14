PPP chief greets Sikh community on auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak’s Jayanti

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest greetings to the Sikh community in Pakistan and across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Jayanti, commemorating the birth of the world renowned religious leader.

In his message, he highlighted Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s enduring teachings of love, peace, and equality for all, emphasizing their continued relevance in promoting harmony and unity in today’s world.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he praised Guru Nanak’s teachings on universal brotherhood, compassion, and respect, noting that these values are a beacon not only for the Sikh community but for all who strive to build a just and peaceful society.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s rich Sikh heritage and reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all minority communities in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto also underscored the PPP’s longstanding commitment to championing the rights of religious and cultural communities, ensuring that every citizen feels secure and valued, regardless of faith. He expressed pride in Pakistan’s tradition of hosting Sikh pilgrims at sacred sites, including the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, which remains a symbol of peace and interfaith respect.

As he extended his warm wishes on this special occasion, he reaffirmed his dedication to a Pakistan that celebrates its rich cultural diversity and strives to promote harmony and mutual respect among all citizens.