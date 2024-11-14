PPP Chief Greets Sikh Community On Auspicious Occasion Of Guru Nanak’s Jayanti
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest greetings to the Sikh community in Pakistan and across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Jayanti, commemorating the birth of the world renowned religious leader.
In his message, he highlighted Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s enduring teachings of love, peace, and equality for all, emphasizing their continued relevance in promoting harmony and unity in today’s world.
In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he praised Guru Nanak’s teachings on universal brotherhood, compassion, and respect, noting that these values are a beacon not only for the Sikh community but for all who strive to build a just and peaceful society.
He acknowledged Pakistan’s rich Sikh heritage and reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all minority communities in Pakistan.
Bilawal Bhutto also underscored the PPP’s longstanding commitment to championing the rights of religious and cultural communities, ensuring that every citizen feels secure and valued, regardless of faith. He expressed pride in Pakistan’s tradition of hosting Sikh pilgrims at sacred sites, including the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, which remains a symbol of peace and interfaith respect.
As he extended his warm wishes on this special occasion, he reaffirmed his dedication to a Pakistan that celebrates its rich cultural diversity and strives to promote harmony and mutual respect among all citizens.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Diabetes Day marked in Lower Dir1 minute ago
-
KU announces results of BSc (Ext) Part-I II Annual Examination 20232 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of BA (Ext) Part-I, II Annual Examination 20232 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over blast at house in Tappi N. Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
SSP Security commends officers for effective duty2 minutes ago
-
Rank pinning ceremony honors 15 newly promoted ITP officers2 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman reviews progress on development projects across Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Diabetes awareness walk hosted to mark World Diabetes Day2 minutes ago
-
Anti-Leishmaniasis injections provided to health department Khyber2 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses petition against legislation during previous regime2 minutes ago
-
62 cases registered against PTI founder by capital police: IHC told12 minutes ago
-
Brick-kiln demolished for causing pollution12 minutes ago