PPP Chief meets ANP KP chapter president Wali Khan

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was called on by Awami National Party President KP Wali Khan at Zardari House Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was called on by Awami National Party President KP Wali Khan at Zardari House Islamabad.Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar were also present on the occasion.Both leaders condemned the government's decision of occupying the financial sources of KPK's tribal areas.

Both leaders expressed concern over the internment centers present in tribal areas and expect the Supreme Court to announce its decision regarding the petition filed about the centers.Chairman Bilawal said that progressive and democratic parties should take forward the agenda of human rights.

ANP leader also inquired about President Zardari's health and said that his best wishes and prayers are with him.