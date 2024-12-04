Open Menu

PPP Chief Meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited the residence of Chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the country’s current political scenario

Bilawal Bhutto was accompanied by senior PPP leaders, including former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The JUI-F delegation included Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Maulana Asad Mehmood, and Haji Ghulam Ali.

Both the leaders exchanged views on pressing national issues and explored avenues for strengthening political cooperation.

