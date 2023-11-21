PPP chief pays tribute to Amin Fahim on his 8th death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the party’s former Senior Vice Chairman and former Federal Minister late Makhdoom Amin Fahim on his 8th death anniversary.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that Makhdoom Amin Fahim was a humble and tolerant political leader as well as a man of a dignified personality with a big heart.

“He was one of the few leaders of the party, who was a member of the cabinets of Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and also served as a Federal Minister in the Awami Government led by Asif Ali Zardari,” he said, adding that Makhdoom Amin Fahim was truly an asset to the party.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Makhdoom Amin Fahim would continue to be remembered for a long time in the annals of Pakistan's history for his decades-long struggle and selfless contribution to the country.