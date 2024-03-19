PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

Open Menu

March 19, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the late former Sindh Minister for Law and diehard party worker and leader, Ayaz Soomro, on his death anniversary to be observed March 20.

As per the press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman said that Ayaz Soomro, a true party worker, embodied dedication and resilience from his student activism to his esteemed tenure within our party.

He remarked, ‘His memory will forever inspire us as we strive for a brighter, prosperous future for all.'

Bilawal Bhutto urged the party workers to honor Ayaz Soomro’s memory by reaffirming his dedication to serving the people of Pakistan with integrity, compassion, and unwavering determination. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

