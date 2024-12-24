PPP chief pays tribute to Quaid on his birth anniversary

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 148th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 148th birth anniversary.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP highlighted the unparalleled vision, leadership, and dedication of Quaid-e-Azam in achieving an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

“Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline remain a beacon of guidance for every Pakistani. His dream of a democratic, inclusive, and prosperous Pakistan is a mission that we, as a nation, must strive to fulfill,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s unwavering commitment to upholding the ideals of the Quaid.

He emphasized the importance of preserving the spirit of tolerance, justice, equality, and democracy that Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned for Pakistan.

“Quaid-e-Azam led a democratic and peaceful struggle for the rights of the oppressed. His values are the cornerstone of our nationhood, and his life serves as an enduring lesson in perseverance and patriotism,” he stated.

Bilawal Bhutto concluded by stating that the Pakistan Peoples Party remains committed in its efforts to realize the Quaid’s vision of a progressive and democratic Pakistan. “On this auspicious day, let us reaffirm our resolve to make Pakistan a true reflection of the Quaid’s ideals,” he said.