PPP Chief Pays Tribute To Shaheed Shahnawaz
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid a heartfelt tribute to Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto, commemorating him as a symbol of resistance, courage, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy and social justice.
In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto’s birth anniversary, he highlighted his extraordinary dedication to the cause of a just and equitable society.
He stated, “Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto’s life, though tragically cut short, remains a source of inspiration for generations to stand against oppression and champion the rights of the marginalized.
His sacrifice is a testament to the resilience and determination that define the Bhutto legacy.”
Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s commitment to upholding the vision of the Bhutto family, founded on the principles of democracy, human rights, and social equality.
He called on party workers and supporters to mark the occasion by renewing their dedication to the mission for which Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto lived and laid down his life.
“Let us honor his memory by continuing the struggle for a Pakistan where justice, freedom, and equality prevail,” he added.
