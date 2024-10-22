Open Menu

PPP Chief Pays Tributes To Begum Nusrat Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto, acknowledging her exceptional contributions and unparalleled sacrifices in the struggle for democracy, justice and equality in the country.

In a statement on the occasion of her 13th death anniversary, he expressed profound reverence for Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s unwavering dedication to the democratic cause.

“Begum Bhutto is a symbol of selfless sacrifice, having given everything in the pursuit of democracy. Her courage and determination in the face of relentless challenges are a testament to her extraordinary legacy,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto highlighted that Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s influence goes beyond politics.

She stood as a beacon of resistance against dictatorship and oppression, guiding Pakistan through some of its darkest days.

“Begum Bhutto’s leadership during times of intense personal and political adversity is a source of enduring inspiration. The history of Pakistan’s political struggle is incomplete without her name,” he added.

He emphasized that Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s tireless efforts to uphold democratic values and protect the rights of the people continue to guide the PPP’s mission for a progressive and inclusive Pakistan.

“On this occasion, the PPP reaffirms its commitment to the principles that Madar-e-Jamhooriat dedicated her life to. Her memory remains a beacon of hope, strength, and guidance for both the party and the nation.”

