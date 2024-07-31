PPP chief pays tributes to Fatima Jinnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday paid rich tribute to Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on her birth anniversary.

In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he praised Madar-e-Millat for her unwavering commitment to democracy and tireless struggle for Pakistan.

He lauded her as a beacon of hope and a role model for all Pakistanis.

“Fatima Jinnah’s dedication to the principles of freedom, equality, and justice remains an inspiration to us all. Her contributions to our nation, especially her steadfast support for her brother, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during the formative years of Pakistan, and battles against dictatorial forces are invaluable,” he added.

He further stated, “In honoring her memory, we are reminded of the importance of her dedication to justice and equality. Let us strive to continue her work towards a more progressive and democratic Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to following in the footsteps of Fatima Jinnah, striving for a just and prosperous nation where every citizen’s rights are protected and respected.