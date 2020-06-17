PPP chief pays tributes to Fauzia Wahab on her 8th anniversary

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to party leader, late Fauzia Wahab on her 8th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to party leader, late Fauzia Wahab on her 8th death anniversary.

In a message issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that late Fauzia Wahab was a bold, progressive and dignified woman and contributed a lot for the party.

He said that Fauzia Wahab was among the party leaders who were backbone of the party. Her services for democracy, human rights, women's rights and welfare of the country would always be remembered, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for bereaved family members.