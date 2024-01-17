PPP Chief Pays Tributes To Fazil Rahu
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Fazil Rahu on the latter’s martyrdom anniversary being observed in his hometown Rahooki.
According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that on the anniversary of his martyrdom, " We pay our respects to Shaheed Fazil Rahu, a beacon of hope for the oppressed, a fearless voice for farmers, and a valiant ally of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”
Bilawal Bhutto said that Shaheed Fazil Rahu was a visionary leader whose commitment to social justice and farmers’ rights will forever resonate in our hearts.
