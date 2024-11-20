PPP chief pays tributes to Makhdoom Amin on his 9th death anniversary

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to party's stalwart Makhdoom Amin Faheem to his lifelong dedication to the party, democracy, and the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to party's stalwart Makhdoom Amin Faheem to his lifelong dedication to the party, democracy, and the nation.

In a message on his 9th death anniversary, Bilawal highlighted Faheem’s unwavering commitment during the party’s most challenging times, particularly in the face of oppressive dictatorial regimes.

“Makhdoom Amin Faheem was a symbol of steadfastness and courage.

He stood shoulder to shoulder with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, playing a pivotal role in advancing the PPP’s vision of a progressive, inclusive, and democratic Pakistan,” Chairman Bilawal remarked.

Concluding his message, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed for the eternal peace of Makhdoom Amin Faheem’s soul, honouring his immense contributions as a guiding light for the party and the nation.