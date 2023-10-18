Open Menu

PPP City Chapter Observed The 16 Anniversary Of Karsaz Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 11:27 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan People Party city chapter observed the 16th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy with due reverence at Laiqat Bagh on Wednesday.

The party’s local leaders and workers laid a wreath at the Benazir Bhutto martyrdom place.

On the occasion, Quran Khawani was held, and dua was offered for the departed souls.

The function was arranged by the PPP city president, Raja Kamran Hussain. The tragedy occurred on October 18, 2007, when Benazir Bhutto returned home from a self-imposed exile after nine years and was leading a big procession in Karachi.

Around 160 PPP activists had lost their lives and hundreds suffered injuries when two bombs were blasted in the procession.

