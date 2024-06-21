PPP City Pays Tribute To Shaheed BB’s Democratic Struggle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:12 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Pakitan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders on Friday paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her struggle for democracy, rights of the people and reaffirmed their commitment to continue struggle for the fulfillment of her mission.
The PPP leaders were addressing a function organized in connections with 71st birthday anniversary of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC). A large number of PPP workers attended the function to pay tributes to the struggle and sacrifices of the Bhutto family for the country and the people.
President Peshawar Division, Misbahuddin, City President PPP Peshawar City, Zulfikar Afghani, provincial vice president Abidullah Khan Yousafzai, Haji Haji Irshad, Munir Comrade and Zulfikar Awan were also addressed on the occasion.
Paying tributes to the democratic struggle of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, they said that such kind of leaders born once in the centuries.
They fought dictatorship and taught the skill of seeking rights of the people.
They gave the credit of the popularity of the party in the country to the services of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and pledged to follow the mission of Bhuttos and re-organization of PPP at grass-root level in the city.
The PPP leaders also took exception to the tirade of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and announced full support to the latter in this regard.
The PPP leaders also urged the workers to sit aside their internal rifts in the larger interest of the party and work for its strengthening in the city and divisional levels.
Later, a cake was cut to formally commemorate the 71st birthday anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.
