PPP Committed To Creat An Equitable Society For PWDs: Bilawal
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed his party's unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable society for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).
In a message on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he highlighted that his party has always been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of marginalized communities, including PWDs.
Endorsing the 2024 theme, “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future,” he emphasized the importance of recognizing the leadership and contributions of PWDs in building a better Pakistan.
“From ensuring job quotas to implementing inclusive education policies, we have consistently worked to empower PWDs and integrate them as equal contributors to society,” he said.
He urged that providing equal opportunities and access to public infrastructure, healthcare, and education for PWDs is not just a legal obligation but a moral duty of any progressive society.
“We need to dismantle societal prejudices and stereotypes that perpetuate inequality and foster an environment where every individual can thrive,” he added.
He endorsed the 2024 theme, asserting that PWDs must not only be included in decision-making processes but also be empowered to lead efforts for a sustainable future. “Their leadership is pivotal to achieving a truly inclusive Pakistan,” he added.
Bilawal Bhutto made special mention of the Sindh Persons with Disabilities Empowerment Act 2018, calling it a landmark legislation for the rights of persons with disabilities.
He urged the Federal and other provincial governments to strengthen the implementation of disability rights legislation and learn from Sindh’s example to ensure Pakistan moves towards a more inclusive future in line with international commitments such as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).
Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that the PPP remains steadfast in its mission to champion inclusivity, equality and dignity for all citizens, leaving no one behind.
