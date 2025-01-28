PPP Committed to Development and Public Welfare: Abdul Jabbar Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for food Abdul Jabbar Khan has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) prioritizes development of Sindh and the well-being of its people. In a statement issued on Tuesday, he highlighted that the rapid pace of development projects across the province was now benefiting the common man.

Abdul Jabbar Khan expressed concern over how political instability and uncertainty had severely impacted developmental activities and investments nationwide. Despite limited resources, the PPP government in Sindh was ensuring equal development in both urban and rural areas to improve the lives of the people.

He maintained that the PPP leadership was supporting underprivileged and deserving individuals through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), enabling them to become self-sufficient instead of being a burden on society.

He also mentioned the provincial government's efforts in equipping educated youth with various skills through skill development programs, helping them secure respectable employment both locally and internationally.

Reiterating PPP’s commitment to its slogan of "Roti, Kapra, aur Makaan", he assured that the party will continue to support people in Sindh and across the country.