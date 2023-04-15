PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira

UrduPoint.com

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday termed dialogue the fundamental essence of democracy and committed to finding solutions through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday termed dialogue the fundamental essence of democracy and committed to finding solutions through dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the solution to deadlocks in democratic systems does not lie in conflict, but rather in meaningful and constructive dialogue.

Despite encountering deadlocks in the past, Kaira expresses his unwavering commitment to resolving them through dialogue.

Kaira stressed the pressing need to foster an environment within the state institutions including Judiciary that will conducive to constructive dialogue.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of bridging the existing gaps within political parties, media, and the public.

Advisor urged all political actors to engage in respectful and constructive discourse, grounded in factual evidence, to uphold the principles of democracy and promote the public's trust in politics.

"It is crucial to cultivate an environment of tolerance in politics", he added.

Criticizing PTI chief's politics, he said that Imran Khan's unfounded accusations and misleading narratives were deplorable, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must prioritize constructive and substantive politics.

