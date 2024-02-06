PPP committed to resolve basic issues of masses: Abdul Qadir Gillani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People Party candidate for NA 152 Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani said that Pakistan People Party would resolve basic problems related to sewerage, electricity, gas, health and education after coming to power.

While addressing a corner meeting in Shujabad, Abdul Qadir Gillani remarked that the PPP had ensured record development projects during its previous regime.

He added that PPP always provided jobs to the unemployed youth.

He urged the masses to vote for Pakistan People Party in the Elections. People provided relief to the masses. PPP candidate for PP 221 Mian Kamran Abdullah Marral also present on this occasion.

He also spoke and stated that former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani gave huge funds for the uplift of the south Punjab. Barrister Haseeb Hassan Pirzada, Malik Muhammad Raza Khokhar and some other local notables also announced to extend maximum support towards PPP nominees in Shujabad.