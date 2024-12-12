PPP Committed To Resolve Public Issues In Punjab: Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Governor of Punjab, Saleem Haider said on Thursday that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has joined forces with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to address the country’s pressing economic and political crises in the best interest of the public.
Talking to a private news channel, he reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to resolving issues in Punjab and highlighted the need for effective cooperation within the coalition.
He emphasized the importance of honoring agreements between partners to ensure smooth governance and political stability.
Governor underscored that by fostering collaboration and upholding mutual commitments, the coalition could better serve the people and promote effective administration in the province.
