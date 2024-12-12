Open Menu

PPP Committed To Resolve Public Issues In Punjab: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PPP committed to resolve public issues in Punjab: Governor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Governor of Punjab, Saleem Haider said on Thursday that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has joined forces with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to address the country’s pressing economic and political crises in the best interest of the public.

Talking to a private news channel, he reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to resolving issues in Punjab and highlighted the need for effective cooperation within the coalition.

He emphasized the importance of honoring agreements between partners to ensure smooth governance and political stability.

Governor underscored that by fostering collaboration and upholding mutual commitments, the coalition could better serve the people and promote effective administration in the province.

Recent Stories

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

16 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

16 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

16 hours ago
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

16 hours ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

16 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

16 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

16 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

16 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan