UrduPoint.com

PPP Committed To Serve People In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PPP committed to serve people in country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing and former provincial minister Ghazala Gola and General Secretary Zareena Zehri on Wednesday said that the PPP was committed to serving people in the country.

They said this while talking to a delegation of women who met here. Both leaders said that whenever the Pakistan Peoples Party come into power, it had served the masses.

Ghazal Gola said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was owed to the PPP and its completion would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the country.

She said that former President Asif Ali Zardari gave provincial autonomy to small provinces and provided employment opportunities to the educated youth of Balochistan under the initiative of Balochistan Rights.

Ghazal said that the future belongs to the PPP and it would win the upcoming general elections with a thumping majority.

She said that women were the backbone of the country and steps should be taken to utilize their potential.

General Secretary Zareena Zehri said that due to the wrong economic policies of the Imran Khan government, the country was facing a worse economic situation.

She said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ensured the improvement of relations with his friendly countries since he assumed the portfolio of the ministry.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan CPEC Pakistan Peoples Party Women Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint coope ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint cooperation with Vietnamese Prime M ..

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpart

20 minutes ago
 DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformati ..

DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformation of utility sector

21 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

21 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eu ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty

36 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, s ..

Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, strategies

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.