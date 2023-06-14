PPP committed to serve people in country

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing and former provincial minister Ghazala Gola and General Secretary Zareena Zehri on Wednesday said that the PPP was committed to serving people in the country.

They said this while talking to a delegation of women who met here. Both leaders said that whenever the Pakistan Peoples Party come into power, it had served the masses.

Ghazal Gola said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was owed to the PPP and its completion would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the country.

She said that former President Asif Ali Zardari gave provincial autonomy to small provinces and provided employment opportunities to the educated youth of Balochistan under the initiative of Balochistan Rights.

Ghazal said that the future belongs to the PPP and it would win the upcoming general elections with a thumping majority.

She said that women were the backbone of the country and steps should be taken to utilize their potential.

General Secretary Zareena Zehri said that due to the wrong economic policies of the Imran Khan government, the country was facing a worse economic situation.

She said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ensured the improvement of relations with his friendly countries since he assumed the portfolio of the ministry.