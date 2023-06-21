UrduPoint.com

PPP Committed To Serve People In Country: Ali Hassan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 07:45 PM

PPP committed to serve people in country: Ali Hassan

District President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday said that the PPP was committed to serving the people in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :District President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday said that the PPP was committed to serving the people in the country.

Addressing a ceremony held here for the new entrants, he said PPP was a people-friendly party, serving the masses without any discrimination. We are the followers of Bibi Shaheed and our leader is Asif Ali Zardari, he added.

The leading leaders of Shahwani, Mengal, Muhammad Hassani, Palal, Jattak, Jatoi, Kharani tribes joined Pakistan People's Party today under the leadership of PPP District President Mir Ali Hassan Zehri in the border town of Hub.

Leader of the Bhutani group and tribal figure Mir Quddus Shahwani, and former General Counselor Ghafoor Kharani also joined PPP along with hundreds of his colleagues.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri concluded that the right to vote was the right of every human being; whether they voted for the PPP or not, we would continue serving the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari President Of Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Vote Jatoi Hub Border Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Bahawalpur police recovers stolen cash Rs 5 m

Bahawalpur police recovers stolen cash Rs 5 m

14 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC grants interim bail to Imran ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC grants interim bail to Imran Khan in two cases

14 minutes ago
 Cameroon Declares French LGBT Rights Ambassador Pe ..

Cameroon Declares French LGBT Rights Ambassador Persona Non Grata - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Nobel-winning economist calls for climate tax as c ..

Nobel-winning economist calls for climate tax as carbon costs lives

7 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi du ..

Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during ‘A Call From Space’ e ..

45 minutes ago
 France, Germany Pledge Millions of Euros in Aid fo ..

France, Germany Pledge Millions of Euros in Aid for Ukraine's Recovery

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.