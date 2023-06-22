PPP committed to serve people in country: Ali Hassan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :District President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday said that the PPP was committed to serving the people in the country.

Addressing a ceremony held here for the new entrants, he said PPP was a people-friendly party, serving the masses without any discrimination. We are the followers of Bibi Shaheed and our leader is Asif Ali Zardari, he added.

The leading leaders of Shahwani, Mengal, Muhammad Hassani, Palal, Jattak, Jatoi, Kharani tribes joined Pakistan People's Party today under the leadership of PPP District President Mir Ali Hassan Zehri in the border town of Hub.

Leader of the Bhutani group and tribal figure Mir Quddus Shahwani, and former General Counselor Ghafoor Kharani also joined PPP along with hundreds of his colleagues.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri concluded that the right to vote was the right of every human being; whether they voted for the PPP or not, we would continue serving the people.