PPP committed to serve people in country: Sardar Sarbuland

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai on Sunday said that the PPP leaders would start preparations for general elections soon.

He expressed these views while talking to Loralai Division President Lala Rahmat Khan Kadezai, General Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Jafar, Loralai District President Akhundzada Ehsamuddin Kadezai.

During the meeting, the party affairs of Loralai Division and Loralai District were also discussed.

Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai congratulated the councilors of the party who won with a huge majority in the local elections held in Balochistan.

He hoped that the PPP would win with a huge majority across the country, including Balochistan.

He said that the PPP was committed to serving the people that is the reason that the party lived in the hearts of the public.